ANDREW DEPAEPE SPEAKS ON OFFERS

One of the more recent offers Kansas State has made was to Class of 2023 defensive end Andrew Depaepe of Iowa. They were the first to extend him a scholarship and many others have since followed. Rivals analyst Josh Helmholdt caught up with Depaepe and he spoke on his offers so far here.

NEW QUARTERBACK OFFERED

Quarterback recruiting has come in waves for K-State. The Wildcats did not make the cut for Tayven Jackson. Jacob Knuth committed to Minnesota and Zach Pyron committed to Baylor. The new quarterback to keep an eye on is San Antonio signal caller Richard Torres. Torres has Power Five offers from Utah, Washington State and Nebraska in addition to Kansas State.

K-STATE TO HOST AN OPEN PRACTICE

Although there is not a spring game this year, K-State will be hosting an open practice on April 3 from 11-12. It will also be free admission. It is something that many schools have adopted, recently. Why is that? An open practice could grant an opportunity for recruits to come to the stadium and see a practice, since recruiting guidelines already dictate that they can't. For example, Missouri has used this tactic all Spring.

COMMIT WATCH?

It's been very quiet on the recruiting front for Kansas State. With the dead period possibly coming to a close, many prospects seem to have decided to hold off on a college decision and wait to make those visits in case it does end. However, there are two recruits we could see coming off the board until then that the Wildcats have been heavily targeting for months. Find out who that is and more in this week's recruiting roundup.

NEW OFFERS

BASKETBALL TRANSFERS

Dajuan Gordon, Antonio Gordon and Rudi Williams have transferred from K-State. Antonio Gordon leaves Kansas State after averaging five points and five rebounds per game this past season and played in 21 games, including making 12 starts. Dajuan Gordon departs Manhattan after averaging nine points and five rebounds and playing in 25 games, including 22 starts. Williams exits after averaging four points this season and playing in 27 games, with four starts. Find out what it means and where K-State goes from here at this link.

BASKETBALL OFFSEASON RECRUITING NOTES

KSO's Grant Flanders has posted a thread with all you need to know about the basketball offseason.

SPRING FOOTBALL NEWS AND NOTES