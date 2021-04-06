Wildcat Weekly Review: March 29 - April 5
HUNTER DEYO UPDATE
Iowa four star defensive tackle has been made a priority by the Kansas State football staff over the last year. Derek Young provides the latest on Deyo's recruitment, his visit plans and more, including a quarterback recruiting update in the latest recruiting roundup.
TOP 100 2023 PROSPECT WITH INTEREST IN K-STATE
Adam Gorney posted an update on the latest 2023 top 100 players and one prospect mentioned that K-State and Baylor have been recruiting him the hardest. Grant Flanders caught up with that prospect and his thoughts on K-State as well.
K-STATE HOSTS OPEN PRACTICE
On Saturday K-State hosted an open football practice. KSO was there and we shared our own observations and notes throughout the practice for both sides of the ball.
I Know A Spot #KStateFB ⚒ Spring Ball ‘21 pic.twitter.com/ZTc7nWnAUy— K-State Athletics (@kstatesports) April 3, 2021
RECRUITING NEWS FROM THE OPEN PRACTICE
Kansas State conducted their final practice of the Spring on Saturday and allowed the public to come in and observe for an hour. It was the only part of spring football that was available to the public.
KSO has a list of the open practice visitors in attendance, a recap of how it went and have shared updates on two of the recruits in attendance in Jaden Hamm and Jaiden Bender of Eudora. Our live updates were in the following thread.
A recruiting notebook was also published on the subject and our observations from practice can be found here and here.
NEW OFFERS
The Wildcats made a handful of new football offers this week. They were to A'khori Jones, Robert Fitzgerald, Ade Willie, Chase Kennedy, Nunie Tuitele and Jaiden Bender.
BASKETBALL LANDS TWO TRANSFERS
K-State basketball landed two transfers in the last week in Missouri guard Mark Smith and Arkansas-Little Rock guard Markquis Nowell. Find out what both of their additions mean to the program here.
Welcome to the family, Markquis Nowell— K-State Men's Basketball (@KStateMBB) March 31, 2021
✍️ @MrNewYorkCityy#KStateMBB x EMAW pic.twitter.com/3nBhF8G7wH
Welcome to the family, Mark Smith! ✍️#KStateMBB x EMAW pic.twitter.com/aWu1eAKgNk— K-State Men's Basketball (@KStateMBB) March 31, 2021
ANOTHER TRANSFER TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Bruce Weber and company aren't finished adding transfers yet. Grant Flanders gives you another name to keep an eye on.