Wildcat Weekly Review: May 17 - May 23
DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS FROM UC ST. LOUIS CAMP
Derek Young was on hand for the UC Report St. Louis camp last weekend. He discussed the defensive standouts from the event, which included a few Kansas State targets.
JAREN KANAK'S RECRUITMENT GOES NATIONAL
2022 Hays athlete Jaren Kanak has seen his recruitment take off in the last week. In the last seven days, Kanak has added 12 offers, including one from Alabama and Georgia.
Clemson could very well be on the way, too, and he'll visit their campus at the beginning of June.
ALLEN MITCHELL UPDATES HIS RECRUITMENT
KSO caught up with 2023 De Smet running back Allen Mitchell. How hard is K-State pursuing? Where do they stand? He updated us on the latest, here.
NEW OFFERS
Kansas State only made a few new offers this week. They were to Jacob Bostick, Grant Chapman and VJ Payne.
BASKETBALL VISITOR COMING IN JUNE
Grant Flanders uncovered the first basketball visitor for Bruce Weber and company in the month of June. An update of who and when can be found here.