Wildcat Weekly Review: May 17 - May 23

Derek Young was on hand for the UC Report St. Louis camp last weekend. He discussed the defensive standouts from the event, which included a few Kansas State targets.

2022 Hays athlete Jaren Kanak has seen his recruitment take off in the last week. In the last seven days, Kanak has added 12 offers, including one from Alabama and Georgia.

Clemson could very well be on the way, too, and he'll visit their campus at the beginning of June.