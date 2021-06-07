Wildcat Weekly Review: May 31 - June 6

DEAD PERIOD ENDS

As many know, the live period for recruiting began on June 1. Kansas State has already had official visitors, unofficial visitors and a camp. They've also attended many satellite camps, including those at SMU, Florida State, Mercer and Lindenwood. Find the whole list of official visitors for the month here.

VISIT RECAPS

Every single update on each visitor to K-State for the month of June can be found here.

Kaleb Purdy

ONE NEW OFFER AT FIRST ELITE CAMP

Not only has Kansas State attended various satellite camps in the first week and offered plenty of prospects at them, they held their own on Saturday, too, in Manhattan. One of the stars and the only one to be extended a scholarship at the event was 2023 Hayden Catholic offensive lineman Joe Otting. He shared his thoughts with KSO on the offer from Chris Klieman and company.

REGGIE STUBBLEFIELD NO LONGER ENROLLING AT K-STATE

Prairie View A&M grad transfer Reggie Stubblefield is no longer going to enroll at K-State and instead will focus on the 2022 NFL draft. He was one of seven transfer additions for the Wildcats, before announcing alternative plans. A bit of what transpired that ultimately led to his future no longer being in Manhattan can be found at this link.

MORE FOOTBALL RECRUITING INFO

Find out more information on Kansas State football recruiting in the latest edition of the recruiting notebook, which includes thoughts on Nick Herzog's Missouri offer, Brandon Best's Georgia Tech offer, players that K-State liked at the Lindenwood mega camp and more.

NEW FOOTBALL STAFF MEMBERS ADDED

K-State added four new staff members this week. Drew Liddle's role is now occupied by Brian Lepak, who will hold the titles of senior offensive quality control and assistant director of recruiting. Will Burnham has been in Manhattan and working for months at this point, but he was announced as the special teams quality control, which was previously held by Stanton Weber. Two new roles were established with the hirings of Tyler Foster and David Orloff. Foster is the new offensive analyst and Orloff was tabbed as the defensive analyst. They are senior offensive quality control and assistant director of recruiting Brian Lepak, special teams quality control coach Will Burnham, offensive analyst Tyler Foster and defensive analyst David Orloff.

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIHRoZSBGYW1pbHkgb3VyIG5ld2VzdCBzdGFmZiBt ZW1iZXJzIDxicj48YnI+8J+ThCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYTEx elBkQzVieSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2ExMXpQZEM1Ynk8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0tTdGF0ZUZCP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jS1N0YXRlRkI8L2E+IOKaku+4 jyBQb3VuZCBUaGUgU3RvbmUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1dncTlv R2g5MkciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XZ3E5b0doOTJHPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEstU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBLU3RhdGVGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LU3RhdGVGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQwMDg4NzkzNTE0 MzA4ODEzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDQsIDIwMjE8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

NEW OFFERS