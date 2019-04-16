Kansas State has never stopped looking for more help at running back, and the Wildcats have found it with the commitment of 2019 back Jacardia Wright - according to multiple reports out of the state of Illinois.

Chris Klieman's program entered and finished the spring with just one running back - senior transfer James Gilbert - on the roster. And while help is coming in the fall, the spring only further exaggerated the need for more help in the offensive backfield.

Wright, an 6-foot, 205-pound three-star rated recruit out of Decatur, Illinois, should have an opportunity to compete for playing time early assuming all goes well from a qualifying perspective and he's able to get to Manhattan in time for camp.

We've yet to receive confirmation Wright has qualified or has his status to a point where a commitment can be made official.

Wright would be the fourth true freshman back to join the program next season, joining Joe Ervin, Thomas Grayson and CJ Price. Both Price and Wright do have some positional versatility, however, and could help elsewhere if enough options are found at tailback.