REPORTS: Wildcats add more RB help in Jacardia Wright
Kansas State has never stopped looking for more help at running back, and the Wildcats have found it with the commitment of 2019 back Jacardia Wright - according to multiple reports out of the state of Illinois.
Chris Klieman's program entered and finished the spring with just one running back - senior transfer James Gilbert - on the roster. And while help is coming in the fall, the spring only further exaggerated the need for more help in the offensive backfield.
Wright, an 6-foot, 205-pound three-star rated recruit out of Decatur, Illinois, should have an opportunity to compete for playing time early assuming all goes well from a qualifying perspective and he's able to get to Manhattan in time for camp.
We've yet to receive confirmation Wright has qualified or has his status to a point where a commitment can be made official.
Wright would be the fourth true freshman back to join the program next season, joining Joe Ervin, Thomas Grayson and CJ Price. Both Price and Wright do have some positional versatility, however, and could help elsewhere if enough options are found at tailback.
The commitment was reported on Twitter by Craig Choate of WCIA3, a CBS affiliate in Illinois and also by the Herald & Review out of Decatur. In that piece Wright's head coach, Mark Ramsey, is quoted confirming the commitment, and the school has announced a signing press conference on Apr. 24.
KSO has not been able to independently confirm the commitment, although we have written extensively on mutual interest between the two parties. Until we can confirm Wright's commitment, we won't add him to the Wildcats Class of 2019 commitment list.
We'll share further updates as we receive them.
St. Teresa running back, and @WCIA3sports 2018 Player of the Year, Jacardia Wright (@JacardiaW) has committed to Kansas State. Held offers from Iowa and Minnesota, no Illini. https://t.co/jYd72hPAvH— Craig Choate WCIA (@craigwchoate) April 17, 2019