Wednesday brought news of Konner Fox's commitment to the Wildcat program, and today Butler County Community College kicker/punter Ty Zentner officially gave his pledge to the Wildcats.

There was a long wait between Kansas State's sixth and seventh commitments of the current football recruiting class, but the wait wasn't nearly as long between No. 7 and No. 8.

Zentner, who will maintain a redshirt while agreeing with the Bulter coaching staff to sit out the rest of the Grizzlies' season, will still have three years to play three when he joins the Wildcat program this spring.

Going in to this weekend's Butler contest Zentner had been most productive as a punter, where he had dropped nine of his 18 punts this season inside the opponent's 20-yard-line. He also could be used as a kickoff specialist or a place kicker, as he's made two-of-four field goal tries this year and seven-of-eight extra points.

The emergence of Blake Lynch, however, and Zentner's play this year as a punter suggest that's the position the Butler product could end up at for the Wildcats.