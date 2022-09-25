For the fourth time in four seasons at Kansas State, Chris Klieman has the Wildcats in the AP Top 25. This time on the heels of another upset victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Wildcats enter this week's poll at #25, receiving 166 total points and 41 ahead of the unofficial 26th-ranked team in the country, Kansas.

Klieman's squad impressed enough voters a week after the Wildcats received no votes and lost to Tulane 17-10 at home. Thanks to a loud prime-time victory at Oklahoma and on the back of Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez, K-State was able to crack the Top 25.

In 2019 K-State entered the Top 25 at two separate points in the season, initially after a 3-0 start to the season and a road win at Mississippi State. After a loss to Oklahoma State, they later came back after a 48-41 upset of third-ranked Oklahoma in Manhattan.

In 2020, the Wildcats ripped off three straight wins, starting with Oklahoma in Norman, to crack the Top 25. As for last season, K-State briefly appeared at #25 following their 3-0 start, but were booted after a loss at Oklahoma State and never came back.

This time, the Wildcats will look for staying power in the Top 25 as Klieman has never finished with a team inside the poll.