Wildcats enter AP Top 25
For the fourth time in four seasons at Kansas State, Chris Klieman has the Wildcats in the AP Top 25. This time on the heels of another upset victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Wildcats enter this week's poll at #25, receiving 166 total points and 41 ahead of the unofficial 26th-ranked team in the country, Kansas.
Klieman's squad impressed enough voters a week after the Wildcats received no votes and lost to Tulane 17-10 at home. Thanks to a loud prime-time victory at Oklahoma and on the back of Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez, K-State was able to crack the Top 25.
In 2019 K-State entered the Top 25 at two separate points in the season, initially after a 3-0 start to the season and a road win at Mississippi State. After a loss to Oklahoma State, they later came back after a 48-41 upset of third-ranked Oklahoma in Manhattan.
In 2020, the Wildcats ripped off three straight wins, starting with Oklahoma in Norman, to crack the Top 25. As for last season, K-State briefly appeared at #25 following their 3-0 start, but were booted after a loss at Oklahoma State and never came back.
This time, the Wildcats will look for staying power in the Top 25 as Klieman has never finished with a team inside the poll.
Big 12 in the AP Top 25
The Big 12 is well represented in this week's poll, with Oklahoma State being the highest ranked team and up to ninth. Baylor sits at 16th following their road victory at Iowa State and just a few spots ahead of the Sooners who fall from sixth to 18th after the home loss to the Wildcats. The Cats round out current Big 12 members inside the rankings at #25.
Kansas came oh so close to entering the Top 25 for the first time since 2009, when they were as high as 16th when they started 5-0, then lost seven straight to finish the season. Lance Leipold's squad received 125 points this week, 41 behind the Wildcats' 166.
Texas Tech and TCU both received at least one vote after big weekend wins against respective rivals Texas and SMU.
Future members of the Big 12 also got some love in the Top 25, with BYU sitting at 19th and Cincinnati getting 60 points, good for the unofficial 27th spot.
AP Top 25 - September 25th
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. USC
7. Kentucky
8. Tennessee
9. Oklahoma State
10. NC State
11. Penn State
12. Utah
13. Oregon
14. Ole Miss
15. Washington
16. Baylor
17. Texas A&M
18. Oklahoma
19. BYU
20. Arkansas
21. Minnesota
22. Wake Forest
23. Florida State
24. Pittsburgh
25. K-State