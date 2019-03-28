Kansas State has found a big man it likes for the Class of 2020. The Wildcats extended an offer today to Ryan Kalkbrenner of St. Louis after seeing him work out multiple times in person. The 7-foot, 225-pounder (his latest measurements) said K-State Coach Bruce Weber had gone to see him work out in person earlier before hosting associate head coach Chris Lowery today. As Lowery wrapped up seeing Kalkbrenner work out, he extended an offer to the Trinity Catholic product. "He watched me at a workout today, and he said he wanted to offer me," Kalkbrenner said. "I was just happy, said thank you and had a huge smile on my face. "It's a great day, now, because I have that offer from K-State."

K-State isn't the only major program interested in Kalkbrenner. Brad Underwood and Illinois have offered, and he's also hearing from Xavier. Official offers have also come in from Rice and Louisiana-Monroe. While there's likely still a good amount of time left in this recruitment, K-State sounds like it's in good shape at the moment. "They’ve got to be towards the top, at least basketball-wise," Kalkbrenner said. "For me academics are going to come first, and I need to learn more about the academic side of those schools. But, on pure basketball, K-State is probably the top team for me." Kalkbrenner wasn't overly aware of the Wildcat program until two years ago. Going to an Elite 8 and winning a Big 12 Championship, however, will help you get noticed. "I know they’ve had really good success these past couple years, even though this year ended sooner than they wanted," Kalkbrenner said. "It was still a great overall season. I didn't know a lot about them until they started doing really well the last couple of years, but they've had a couple of great seasons.

Congratulations to Ryan Kalkbrenner on his offer to Kansas State. @RyanKalkbrenner pic.twitter.com/Um5zmxyCtH — Trinity Mens Basketball (@_TCHSBball) March 29, 2019