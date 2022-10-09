Covering Kansas State since 2017 and a background in radio, Mason joined the Rivals network in 2022 as Managing Editor of EMAW Online. He is also a 2020 K-State Alum.
Kansas State continues its steady climb in the AP Top 25, after moving to No. 17 following the 10-9 victory against Iowa State. The Wildcats, now 5-1 and 3-0 in Big 12 play, entered the poll at No. 25 following a win at Oklahoma and got a bump to No. 20 after the victory against Texas Tech. The USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll has the Wildcats at No. 16 this week.
Three consecutive appearances in the Top 25 ties the longest streak under Chris Klieman since coming to K-State, when they went as high as No. 16 before back-to-back losses against Texas and West Virginia. The Wildcats have their bye week this coming Saturday, likely keeping them in the Top 25 for their road trip to No. 13 TCU on October 22nd.
Big 12 making moves
The Wildcats are one of five Big 12 teams in this week's Top 25. Oklahoma State remains in the top 10 after their home win against Texas Tech. Despite the victory, the Cowboys got dropped one spot to No. 8 this week. No. 13 TCU moves up four spots following their road victory at then No. 19 Kansas. The Jayhawks did not move up or down with the loss, staying put at No. 19. Texas is back folks! Back in the Top 25 after the thumping they gave Oklahoma 49-0 at the Cotton Bowl, Texas is the No. 22 team in the country.
AP Top 25
1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson 5. Michigan 6. Tennessee 7. USC 8. Oklahoma State 9. Ole Miss 10. Penn State 11. UCLA 12. Oregon 13. TCU 14. Wake Forest 15. NC State 16. Mississippi State 17. K-State 18. Syracuse 19. Kansas 20. Utah 21. Cincinnati 22. Texas 22. Kentucky 24. Illinois 25. James Madison