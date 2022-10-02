Covering Kansas State since 2017 and a background in radio, Mason joined the Rivals network in 2022 as Managing Editor of EMAW Online. He is also a 2020 K-State Alum.
One week after a road victory at Oklahoma and sliding into the Top 25 at No. 25, Kansas State moves up five spots to No. 20.
The Wildcats are one of four schools in the Big 12 that are ranked, being the lowest out of No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 17 TCU and No. 19 Kansas. The Horned Frogs and Jayhawks, both soar inside the top 20 after being unraked the previous week.
AP Top 25
1. Alabama (25) 2. Georgia (28) 3. Ohio State (10) 4. Michigan 5. Clemson 6. USC 7. Oklahoma State 8. Tennessee 9. Ole Miss 10. Penn State 11. Utah 12. Oregon 13. Kentucky 14. NC State 15. Wake Forest 16. BYU 17. TCU 18. UCLA 19. Kansas 20. K-State 21. Washington 22. Syracuse 23. Mississippi State 24. Cincinnati 25. LSU
BOLD-Big 12 Italics-Unranked last week
Big 12 Notes
Oklahoma continues their free fall out of the Top 25, as they have gone from No. 8 to No. 18 to now unranked in a three-week stretch, following back-to-back losses to K-State and TCU.
No. 19 Kansas will host No. 17 TCU this weekend in Lawrence, it will be the first game Kansas plays as a ranked team since October 24th, 2009 when they faced No. 25 Oklahoma as the No. 24 team in the country.
No. 20 K-State has its highest ranking since October 31st, 2020 when they were ranked 16th prior to losing to West Virginia.