Kansas State's coaching staff has been paying plenty of attention to the 2018 and 2019 recruiting classes in their recent whirlwind recruiting tour, but don't think they aren't looking to the future as well. Promising Class of 2020 target Caleb Lohner was part of Chris Lowery's trip to Texas as well, and he now moves forward from that visit with an offer from the Wildcats. "Coach (Bruce) Weber came and saw me before the season started, and Coach Lowery came to see me (Friday)," Lohner said. "They let me know (Friday) they officially wanted to offer. "It was super exciting stuff."

The offer makes sense, as Lohner looks to be developing into a pretty big-time prospect for his class. As a sophomore, Lohner averaged 17.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists a game in helping to lead Flower Mound to a 24-9 record. He displayed the ability to shoot the ball from deep, making 38 percent of his three-point tries, up from his 27 percent mark as a high school freshman. Lohner already holds five offers - K-State's plus those from Baylor, BYU, Oklahoma and TCU. He's also received interest from North Carolina and Texas. "I'd like to think I'm super versatile," Lohner said. "I can shoot the three and take it to the basket. I also believe I can guard multiple positions."

