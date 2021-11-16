Wildcats offer son of Nebraska coach
It was a large recruiting weekend for Kansas State, specifically in regards to the 2023 class. Two new offers were extended and both are from Nebraska in Beni Ngoyi and Teitum Tuioti.If the last na...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news