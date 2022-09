Content Loading

The Wildcats were able to pick up weekly awards as a team and individuals for their 41-34 victory on the road in Norman against the sixth-ranked Sooners. As a team, K-State was named the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week. The last time the Wildcats received this honor was after defeating Oklahoma in 2019.

Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week - Adrian Martinez

Adrian Martinez has his first award from the Big 12 Conference this season, after his dominant performance against the Sooners. Martinez did a lot of work with his legs, accounting for 148 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. He was also decisive and efficient in throwing the football, with 234 yards passing and a touchdown to go with it. Martinez is the first Wildcat to win the award since Skylar Thompson earned it for his performance on the road in Norman in 2020. The 509 total yards of offense for the Wildcats against Oklahoma was the most since the Cats racked up 521 yards against Bowling Green in Chris Klieman's second game in Manhattan.

Big 12 Newcomer of the Week - Kobe Savage

Kobe Savage gets his first award from the Big 12 Conference as well, after coming away with 11 tackles in the game Saturday. That is the highest single-game total for a Wildcat this season.