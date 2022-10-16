In total, eight teams in last week's Top 25 suffered losses, including a pair of Big 12 teams in No. 19 Kansas and No. 8 Oklahoma State.

Despite a busy weekend in the AP Top 25, filled with losses and big wins, the Wildcats remained in the same spot from a week prior after not playing on Saturday.

With Kansas' 10-point loss on the road in Norman to Oklahoma, the Jayhawks have dropped out of the Top 25. They did receive votes to remain in the poll.

That leaves the Big 12 with just four ranked teams after having five the week prior, which was second-most behind the SEC. TCU's big overtime victory against Oklahoma State jumped them five more spots to No. 8 in the country. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State slides three spots down to No. 11 after the loss.

After sitting idle and preparing for their second road game against a top-10 opponent this season, K-State stayed locked in as the third-highest-ranked team in the Big 12 at No. 17. Texas rounds out the Big 12's ranked teams at No. 20, moving up two spots after surviving a near upset to Iowa State.

The coming weekend in the Big 12 will go a long way in deciding who plays in Arlington in December, as No. 8 TCU hosts No. 17 K-State and No. 11 Oklahoma State hosts No. 20 Texas. For the Wildcats, it starts a stretch of three games that will feature all three other teams inside the Top 25 from the Big 12. On the road this weekend at TCU, and then back-to-back home games against Oklahoma State and Texas. Oklahoma State has a similar stretch going right now, after the road loss to TCU, the Cowboys now go home to face Texas before traveling to Manhattan to face K-State.