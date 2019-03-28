While Kansas State technically doesn't have any open scholarships, that's not stopping the Wildcats from continuing to put in work on the recruit trail. One way or another, K-State will look to improve its roster to once again compete in the Big 12 coming off a conference championship and back-to-back 25-win seasons under Coach Bruce Weber. One way K-State may be able to do that is by adding three-star Atlanta guard prospect Tyrin Lawrence.

The 6-foot-3 Lawrence has offers from a load of mid-major schools, including Austin Peay, Charleston, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville, Jacksonville State, Robert Morris and Tennessee Tech. When asked to describe his game, Lawrence answered, "Combo guard that can score on all three levels, best when getting downhill. Can finish over or around defenders, excels in transition. Can shoot it both off the dribble and spot up. " While he doesn't hold a K-State offer at the moment, he certainly has a good amount of conversation with the Wildcat program. "Coach (Chester) Frazier is the one who I’m in contact with l. I talk to them weekly," Lawrence said. "Coach Frazier and Coach (Bruce) Weber actually came by (Wednesday)." "They said they like my game," he added. "I'm supposed to be visiting soon." While a visit may indeed be on the horizon, an offer has not yet come. That doesn't mean the Wildcats aren't interested, however.