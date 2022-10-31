The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that two K-State players had earned Player of the Week honors.

Quarterback Will Howard and kicker Ty Zentner earned the awards for offensive and special teams player of the week respectively.

For Howard, he completed 21 passes on 37 attempts for career highs of 296 yards and four touchdowns. Howard joins Adrian Martinez, who won after the Oklahoma performance, as Wildcats to earn the offensive award.

Zentner grabs the award for his efforts in all three elements of kicking on Saturday. With the benching of Chris Tennant, Zentner who had already been kicking off and punting, now added place kicking to his Saturday duties.

The Topeka native made all of his kicks, two-for-two on field goals, with a long of 29 yards and six-for-six on PATs against the Cowboys. He also punted four times, with two landing inside the 20-yard line and a long punt of 51 yards.

Zentner shares the honors with Oklahoma punter Michael Turk.