Winners and Losers: A full roster for Jerome Tang and the Wildcats
WINNERS
1. A FULL ROSTER: After landing Keyontae Johnson and Anthony Thomas over the weekend, Jerome Tang and company have a full roster of 13 scholarship players.
2. TRU: Nobody is credited more with the success of Kansas State football than strength coach Trumain Carroll. Every coach and most of the players we spoke to during fall camp sang his praises.
3. K-STATE FANS: How about Keyontae Johnson, the transfer addition from Florida, crediting them with their decision?
4. EWERS: Despite the reports leading up to Steve Sarkisian's choice, Quinn Ewers was tagged with the starting quarterback job at Texas.
5. MOTT: Defensive end Brendan Mott is the latest Wildcat making a surge for playing time during preseason practices. He started to gain some steam last year and now seems poised to make an impact for Kansas State.
LOSERS
1. SCOTT FROST: Bragging out puking is the latest spot on the bingo card when it comes to Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. He will go to any lengths, even insane lies, to cover up his insecurity and try to prove his team is headed in the right direction in Lincoln.
2. CARD: Texas quarterback Hudson Card lost the quarterback battle to Quinn Ewers, though many insiders and those that have seen practice had consistently mentioned that he out-played the Ohio State transfer.
3. TRAVIS GOFF: The Kansas athletic director was recently seen on Twitter calling the Kansas football program a sleeping giant. One can market without absurd hyperbole. That's not a nap. That's a coma.
4. PAC-12: What did they ever do to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren? Every time he speaks, it is something that destabilizes George Kliavkoff's bunch. He was adamant about stretching to 20 teams. That likely doesn't happen without Pac-12 members. That television contract becomes more and more difficult to secure.
5. LINCOLN RILEY: It has become a trend, and one that could probably be used against him in recruiting, that Lincoln Riley makes it increasingly difficult for players to leave his program and maintain immediate eligibility. It happened when Chandler Morris wanted to leave Oklahoma for TCU, and the same is taking place for Bru McCoy, who left USC for Tennessee. Mind you, McCoy never even played for Riley.