Winners and Losers: A full roster for Jerome Tang and the Wildcats

1. A FULL ROSTER: After landing Keyontae Johnson and Anthony Thomas over the weekend, Jerome Tang and company have a full roster of 13 scholarship players.

2. TRU: Nobody is credited more with the success of Kansas State football than strength coach Trumain Carroll. Every coach and most of the players we spoke to during fall camp sang his praises.

3. K-STATE FANS: How about Keyontae Johnson, the transfer addition from Florida, crediting them with their decision?

4. EWERS: Despite the reports leading up to Steve Sarkisian's choice, Quinn Ewers was tagged with the starting quarterback job at Texas.

5. MOTT: Defensive end Brendan Mott is the latest Wildcat making a surge for playing time during preseason practices. He started to gain some steam last year and now seems poised to make an impact for Kansas State.