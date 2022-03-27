Winners and Losers: A great day to be a Wildcat

1. JEROME TANG: It's crazy that it hadn't been officially announced at this point last week, but Jerome Tang is the new Kansas State basketball coach. He has done everything right so far on the job from referencing the history of K-State basketball, mentioning the Octagon of Doom and he absolutely crushed the introductory press conference.

2. KANSAS STATE FANS: I'm not sure when the last time Wildcat fans were this united. There is a real buzz about Tang and the future of the Kansas State basketball program.

3. ACC HOOPS: After what many considered a down year for the ACC, the conference has three teams in the Elite Eight and already has a Final Four team in Duke.

4. COACH K: In his final season at Duke, Mike Krzyzewski has led the Blue Devils to the Final Four once again. He also recorded his 100th career NCAA Tournament win in the victory over Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 and passed John Wooden for most Final Fours.

5. KANSAS: Could Kansas receive an easier path to the national championship game? The Jayhawks still haven't played a top-30 team according to KenPom and the win over Miami Sunday means they play Villanova in the Final Four. It comes on the heels of the Wildcats losing their second-leading scorer in Justin Moore after his gruesome injury near the finish versus Houston.