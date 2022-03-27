Winners and Losers: A great day to be a Wildcat
WINNERS
1. JEROME TANG: It's crazy that it hadn't been officially announced at this point last week, but Jerome Tang is the new Kansas State basketball coach. He has done everything right so far on the job from referencing the history of K-State basketball, mentioning the Octagon of Doom and he absolutely crushed the introductory press conference.
2. KANSAS STATE FANS: I'm not sure when the last time Wildcat fans were this united. There is a real buzz about Tang and the future of the Kansas State basketball program.
3. ACC HOOPS: After what many considered a down year for the ACC, the conference has three teams in the Elite Eight and already has a Final Four team in Duke.
4. COACH K: In his final season at Duke, Mike Krzyzewski has led the Blue Devils to the Final Four once again. He also recorded his 100th career NCAA Tournament win in the victory over Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 and passed John Wooden for most Final Fours.
5. KANSAS: Could Kansas receive an easier path to the national championship game? The Jayhawks still haven't played a top-30 team according to KenPom and the win over Miami Sunday means they play Villanova in the Final Four. It comes on the heels of the Wildcats losing their second-leading scorer in Justin Moore after his gruesome injury near the finish versus Houston.
LOSERS
1. BIG TEN: After having nine teams chosen for the NCAA Tournament, the Big Ten didn't send a single team to the Elite Eight. That makes it two years in a row of lackluster play for the conference.
2. GONZAGA: Gonzaga and Mark Few may be cursed. After being ranked No. 1 for a majority of the season, they were rather unimpressive in every tournament game and eventually fell to Arkansas in the Sweet 16.
3. MIKE TUIASOSOPO AND BUDDY WYATT: It's been a rough spring health-wise for the defensive line for Kansas State. Most of the players not participating play along the defensive line, which has made a lot of younger players have to lead the charge at practice.
4. MEMPHIS: Penny Hardaway and Memphis are facing multiple Level I and II violations, including lack of institutional control. The charges range from May 2019 to February 2021, and in total, there are six allegations. Four are of the Level I variety, and two of the Level II. Much of it surrounds the recruitment of James Wiseman and his eventual suspension by the NCAA.
***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***
Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.