Winners and Losers: Gene Taylor navigates a coaching search

1. NIJEL PACK: The Kansas State sophomore was rewarded by the Big 12 coaches for his spectacular season by being named a first team all-Big 12 selection. He was also named Most Improved Player in the conference. Nijel Pack a stud.

2. GENE TAYLOR: K-State's athletic director took the high road after a critical last press conference from Bruce Weber on Thursday. The now former head coach even showed some disdain for Gene Taylor in what was clearly was an agitated and frustrated state. However, Taylor was still complimentary and defensive of Weber and understanding of his situation, and he's also navigated the current coaching search well thus far.

3. KANSAS: Bill Self and the Jayhawks backed up a regular season that included a share of the Big 12 Championship by winning the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. They did it in convincing fashion as well, winning all three games by an average margin of 15 points.

4. BIG 12: Bob Bowlsby's league has been the strongest conference all season according to the advanced metrics and they will be rewarded for it on Selection Sunday by likely having two No. 1 seeds in Kansas and Baylor.

5. VIRGINIA TECH: Virginia Tech was a fringe bubble team entering the ACC Tournament. They weren't even on every bracket prognosticator's list. However, they won four games in four days and earned the automatic bad to the NCAA Tournament from the ACC. The Hokies became the first ACC team to do so in the league's tournament.