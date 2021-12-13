Winners and Losers: It's a treat to watch Ayoka Lee play basketball

5. TEXAS' FOOTBALL RECRUITING: Despite a tumultuous season with a lot of hiccups, Steve Sarkisian has had a great week on the recruiting trail. We don't have to hear about all the distractions anymore that can shatter a season. That only happens in the Fall in Austin. It's recruiting time and they never struggle there. The Longhorns landed a five-star offensive lineman in Kelvin Banks and, of course, big-time transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers . Believe it or not, that was the first five-star offensive lineman that Texas has landed since 2009.

4. MARKQUIS NOWELL: Quite simply, he's been the Wildcats' best player for about a month. Kansas State is fortunate to have signed the Arkansas-Little Rock transfer. Markquis Nowell has learned how to play with reckless abandon but under control at the same time.

3. CYCLONE BASKETBALL: Just like anyone else, I hate giving credit to anything regarding Iowa State. But it is deserved. T.J. Otzelberger and company are 10-0 and now have wins over Memphis, Xavier, Creighton and Oregon State. And before beating Jackson State on Sunday, they thumped the heck out of Iowa. Yes, they do have a coach that can defeat the Hawkeyes. It just isn't Matt Campbell .

2. AYOKA LEE: She's on it again, and it is more than deserving again. Ayoka Lee had 38 points, 14 rebounds and 6 blocks in the win over South Dakota State and became just the third women's basketball player to do it since the 2009-2010 season, joining Elena Delle Donne and Brittney Griner . She's a special basketball player and a national player of the year candidate. She's a must-watch and you can do so this Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum against a ranked Oregon team. All tickets and concessions are just a dollar.

1. NCAA: I'm not going to pretend to know if they are making it up as they go or not, but it feels like they are making it up as they go. Oklahoma State is punished and can't go to the NCAA Tournament, but Bruce Pearl and Auburn skate by with minimal punishment. I guess that is the price you pay for wanting to play in last year's postseason with Cade Cunningham.

2. BRAMLAGE: Two of the smaller crowds that ksu_Fan or I have seen at the Kansas State home venue have occurred in the last few weeks when they hosted both Albany and Green Bay. Sure, that opponent isn't going to attract many viewers or fans, but it would be about three or four times more than it has been in a normal year with actual engagement from the patrons. The apathy for the program is robust at the moment. Yesterday's game thread on our site is only two pages for crying out loud, and a lot that normally would be anxiously awaiting tip-off didn't even know the Wildcats were playing.

3. DYKES: One of his first hires as head coach at TCU was strength coach Kaz Kazadi. That is Art Briles' strength coach from his time at Baylor. That was a central figure in the case, and as many know, nobody knows more about the inner workings of a program, what happens and what the players are doing than the strength coach. I'm not saying everyone associated with what happened in Waco is guilty, but there wasn't enough separation, or any separation, from what happened and Kazadi to be comfortable with that hire if I am anyone that matters in Fort Worth.

4. OREGON: To lose head coach Mario Cristobal and replace him with Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, seems a tad underwhelming, even if he did lead one of the more special defenses of the last decade. It also seems like just another coach that would leave the Ducks for a good southeast job at the drop of a hat. For as much as their program has climbed in the last decade or two, I would have thought they could have done better. But, heck, it sounds like alum Justin Wilcox turned down the job in Eugene.

5. 'POKES: Mike Gundy has always been great at making hires and I'm sure replacing him won't be an issue for the Oklahoma State coach. But Jim Knowles is one of the best defensive coordinators in all of college football and he's leaving Stillwater for Columbus. It's the second time that Gundy has lost a coordinator to Ohio State. Mike Yurcich also departed for the Buckeyes a handful of years ago.