Winners and Losers: K-State challenging for tourney bid
WINNERS
1. WILDCATS: It was another see-saw week for Kansas State, and another week of providing a glimmer of hope. They've also won three of their last four Big 12 games and have another winnable contest at home on Monday night against West Virginia.
2. HARSIN: Somehow, someway, Bryan Harsin defeated the Auburn boosters and kept his job.
3. ISH: Ismael Massoud finally busted out of a long slump and was a worthy contributor for K-State in their comeback win over Iowa State.
4. BAYLOR: They'll be a winner and a loser this week. But they are on the winning side because they were the only Big 12 team not to lose a game this past week.
5. ZANE FLORES: He grabbed his first Power Five offer when Kansas State extended him a scholarship.
LOSERS
1. CONFERENCE USA: While they were already going to lose some of their members, it is going to happen sooner than planned. By not being willing to negotiate and discuss an exit, Old Dominion, Southern Miss and Marshall have been driven to leave quicker than expected and will not play in the conference during the 2022 season.
1. SCOTT DREW: Baylor took a big blow over the weekend, as it appears that Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua has suffered a significant knee injury that could keep him out for the rest of the season.
3. K-STATE LADIES: Jeff Mittie and company were blasted by Baylor by 45 points and followed it up with a road loss to archrival Kansas by double-digits, too.
4. CYCLONES: They were a loser last week, and they are a loser this week. Iowa State was the only Big 12 team to not win a game this past week and are in last place alone after falling to Kansas State and West Virginia.
5. EZEAGU: His days as a regular contributor for K-State seem to be numbered. Kaosi Ezeagu did not play against Iowa State.
