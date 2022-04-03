Winners and Losers: Kansas State basketball staff coming together

1. BASKETBALL STAFF: Jerome Tang's first staff at Kansas State is coming together. After being heavily rumored, the hirings of assistants Ulric Maligi and Jareem Dowling and Chief of Staff Marco Borne have been made official.

2. BIG 12: After Kansas' win on Saturday night over Villanova, the league has now had a team play in the championship game on Monday night in three consecutive NCAA Tournaments. And more impressively, it has been three different teams. Texas Tech made it to the final in 2019 and Baylor did so in 2021.

3. DYLAN PHILLIPS: There's a new home run king for Wildcat baseball and it is first basemen/designated hitter Dylan Phillips. He hit two home runs on Saturday to set the career record for home runs by a K-State player with 39. The previous record was held by Scott Poepard in 1997 with 37.

4. RJ GARCIA: The hype is real on the redshirt freshman receiver from Tampa. RJ Garcia has been praised by just about every single coach and many of his teammates, too. Some of it has even been unprovoked.

5. HUBERT DAVIS: How about the coaching job from Hubert Davis in the last 40 days? North Carolina looked like a bubble team in the middle of February and fell to Pittsburgh on February 16. Since that game, the Tar Heels have only lost one game and Davis' squad is in the national championship game in his first season.