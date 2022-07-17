Winners and Losers: Kansas State with the most all-Big 12 selections

1. K-STATE: Though they were picked to finish just fifth in the Big 12, Kansas State had the most members on the preseason all-Big 12 team with six.

2. YORMARK: I thought the new commissioner hit all the right tunes and exuded a ton of confidence in his first address as the league's new boss. A strong first impression was essential and Brett Yormark nailed it.

3. GUNDY: Like Yormark, Mike Gundy was cold when asked about the Big 12's defectors - Texas and Oklahoma. He even went as far as to say that they shouldn't be included in any league meetings moving forward. I know it's not that simple, but I agree.

4. DYLAN: The Under Armour 50 event took place in Florida over the weekend. One of the standouts from the event was K-State commit Dylan Edwards. In fact, he showed off his speed once again by winning the fastest man contest.

5. BOWLSBY: His reign as Big 12 commissioner comes to an end. There was some turbulence that Bob Bowlsby didn't fend off successfully, such as Texas and Oklahoma's exit. However, he saved the Big 12 in his first years on the job and recovered well after being surprised by the Longhorns and Sooners a year ago.