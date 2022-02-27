Winners and Losers: Nijel Pack breaks a sophomore record
WINNERS
1. CYCLONES AND FROGS: Iowa State and TCU were on the bubble two weeks ago. No more. They've caught fire at the right time and have done what they have needed to earn a bid into the Big Dance.
2. NIJEL PACK: He broke the record for most made three-pointers ever by a sophomore at Kansas State. Stud.
3. IZZO: Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo tied Bobby Knight for the most wins as a Big Ten coach.
4. BAYLOR: Despite still being banged up pretty good, the Bears defeated Oklahoma State on the road and won at home over Kansas. That's good for a split with the Jayhawks and puts them in second place in the Big 12.
5. UNDERDOGS: It is not a mis-print. The top six teams in college basketball all lost on Saturday and seven of the top 10 total were defeated. That is an NCAA record.
LOSERS
1. CATS: Just when there was excitement around a possible NCAA Tournament berth, they've lost three in a row.
1. CATS: Not only are their tournament hopes virtually non-existent, they have to play Texas Tech on the road when the Red Raiders are coming off a loss.
3. JUWAN HOWARD: The Michigan head coach took a swing at an opposing coach during a scuffle with Wisconsin and refused to take any accountability afterwards. He's rightfully suspended for the remainder of the regular season.
4. CATS: Why not a third time? Not only have they had a rough few weeks, the standings have aligned at the moment to where Kansas State would have to face Baylor in their first Big 12 Tournament game at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.
5. PLAYING IN ALLEN FIELD HOUSE: K-State had very little chance in Lawrence, as always.
