Winners and Losers: Nijel Pack breaks the sophomore scoring record

1. CYCLONES AND FROGS: Iowa State and TCU were on the bubble two weeks ago. No more. They've caught fire at the right time and have done what they have needed to earn a bid into the Big Dance.

2. NIJEL PACK: He broke the record for most made three-pointers ever by a sophomore at Kansas State. Stud.

3. IZZO: Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo tied Bobby Knight for the most wins as a Big Ten coach.

4. BAYLOR: Despite still being banged up pretty good, the Bears defeated Oklahoma State on the road and won at home over Kansas. That's good for a split with the Jayhawks and puts them in second place in the Big 12.

5. UNDERDOGS: It is not a mis-print. The top six teams in college basketball all lost on Saturday and seven of the top 10 total were defeated. That is an NCAA record.