Winners and Losers of the Week: August 13

1. CONOR RILEY: Not only does Conor Riley have arguably the strongest room out of all the Kansas State assistants, but he also helped land one of the best offensive lineman KSO saw all summer in John Pastore.

2. JOE ERVIN: I'm not sure if anyone has been raved about more so far than Joe Ervin. Chris Klieman and Brian Anderson went as far to say that he plays the fastest out of anyone on the team.

3. DEUCE VAUGHN: Another week and more honors for the K-State star running back. Deuce Vaughn has been named the No. 2 running back in college football by Pro Football Focus and Rivals' Mike Farrell ranked him as the No. 36 player in all of college football.