Winners and Losers of the Week: August 13
WINNERS
1. CONOR RILEY: Not only does Conor Riley have arguably the strongest room out of all the Kansas State assistants, but he also helped land one of the best offensive lineman KSO saw all summer in John Pastore.
2. JOE ERVIN: I'm not sure if anyone has been raved about more so far than Joe Ervin. Chris Klieman and Brian Anderson went as far to say that he plays the fastest out of anyone on the team.
3. DEUCE VAUGHN: Another week and more honors for the K-State star running back. Deuce Vaughn has been named the No. 2 running back in college football by Pro Football Focus and Rivals' Mike Farrell ranked him as the No. 36 player in all of college football.
LOSERS
1. THE NCAA: The NCAA gave out their punishment for the Baylor sexual assault scandal and it was a little lighter than most would have liked. The Bears were only given a $5,000 fine and four years of probation for the scandal. What also makes the NCAA a loser in this is that it took a little more than five years to bring about the punishment.
2. BASKETBALL RECRUITING: Bruce Weber and company lost out on Evan Mahaffey to Penn State and are still looking to get on the board for the 2022 cycle.
3. QUARTERBACK RECRUITING: We're in August and there still isn't a likely option for Kansas State at the quarterback position for the 2022 class.