Winners and Losers of the Week: May 28

1. PRESIDENT GENERAL RICHARD MYERS: University President and United States General Richard Myers has announced that he is retiring from his duties at the University. He will serve out the rest of this year as the interim president. Myers served the country and Kansas State with class. He can sit back and enjoy a well-deserved retirement. It also gives K-State the opportunity to add a fresh perspective and hand the controls to someone with a more modern and updated vision. The hope would be that the replacement for Myers can send the enrollment trajectory back in a positive direction. There will be a lot on the docket for whoever takes over, but that should be one of the main priorities.

2. KANSAS STATE BASEBALL: The Bat Cats were on the brink of elimination when they took on Baylor in the Big 12 tournament, after losing to second-seeded TCU. However, they kept themselves alive by defeating the Bears in the following morning. It may still be too little, too late to make it to the NCAA Tournament, but their season continues on Friday where they will face the winner of TCU/Texas Tech, with the first pitch coming at approximately 12:30 p.m. CST.

3. FRINGE FOOTBALL PROSPECTS: Every summer (besides 2020), every college football program invites in a large number of recruits for visits and camps. Combine that with satellite camps around the country that feature several big-time programs, each event is a opportunity and chance for fringe football prospects that dream about an offer. Recruits were robbed of that platform, stage and vehicle that could spur an offer a year ago. Ultimately, it probably kept some from grabbing an FBS offer that otherwise would have in a normal year. That won't be the case this year, as they are returning in big numbers.