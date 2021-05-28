Winners and Losers of the Week: May 28
WINNERS
1. PRESIDENT GENERAL RICHARD MYERS: University President and United States General Richard Myers has announced that he is retiring from his duties at the University. He will serve out the rest of this year as the interim president. Myers served the country and Kansas State with class. He can sit back and enjoy a well-deserved retirement. It also gives K-State the opportunity to add a fresh perspective and hand the controls to someone with a more modern and updated vision. The hope would be that the replacement for Myers can send the enrollment trajectory back in a positive direction. There will be a lot on the docket for whoever takes over, but that should be one of the main priorities.
2. KANSAS STATE BASEBALL: The Bat Cats were on the brink of elimination when they took on Baylor in the Big 12 tournament, after losing to second-seeded TCU. However, they kept themselves alive by defeating the Bears in the following morning. It may still be too little, too late to make it to the NCAA Tournament, but their season continues on Friday where they will face the winner of TCU/Texas Tech, with the first pitch coming at approximately 12:30 p.m. CST.
3. FRINGE FOOTBALL PROSPECTS: Every summer (besides 2020), every college football program invites in a large number of recruits for visits and camps. Combine that with satellite camps around the country that feature several big-time programs, each event is a opportunity and chance for fringe football prospects that dream about an offer. Recruits were robbed of that platform, stage and vehicle that could spur an offer a year ago. Ultimately, it probably kept some from grabbing an FBS offer that otherwise would have in a normal year. That won't be the case this year, as they are returning in big numbers.
LOSERS
1. OKLAHOMA STATE: Mike Gundy and the Cowboys began the recruiting year on a hot streak. Up until this week, the Cowboys had 10 commits in the class already until defensive back Avyonne Jones opened his recruitment back up and de-committed. It is a decision that transpires just as the dead period is ending and a June full of visit opportunities becomes available to recruits across the nation. From the sound of it, he may not be the only one to do so. Filling up with your top options early is typically a good thing, but in the unusual recruiting climate and calendar of the past 18 months, it might work against them.
2. PARENTS OF PROSPECTS: Instead of spending the summer at home or going on family vacations, the parents of football and basketball prospects will be embarking on long journeys with their children to find the best fit for their child at the next level. It's not the worst thing in the world, but they're about to go on a whirlwind tour with little free time to make up for all the lost time on the recruiting trail the last 18 months.They'll make the most of it and even have some fun, still, but it is still a sacrifice of their time, energy, and in some cases, a financial commitment. Kudos to all of the amazing parents. Thank them for their sacrifices, commitment and passion. Also, for those going to camps, wear sunscreen and/or bucket hats!
3. ALL STATE KICKOFF CLASSIC: The season opener for Kansas State and Stanford comes against one another on September 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the AllState Kickoff Classic. When agreeing to move the game from Manhattan, both sides likely anticipated the game being, at worst, in an afternoon time slot on either ABC, ESPN or FOX. That isn't the case. The initial worries were actually that it would have to compete against Clemson/Georgia at night. Nope. Instead, it will be at 11 a.m. CST on FS1. That is a deflating and disappointing announcement and takes away a considerable portion of the benefit of playing the contest away from Manhattan.