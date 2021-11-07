Winners and Losers of Week 10

1. WILDCATS: Kansas State reminded everyone that a large gap still exists between them and Kansas during the Sunflower Showdown.

2. OHIO STATE: Despite losing to Oregon and not having an impressive win to their name, the committee had them ranked fifth a week ago. Not only that, in what was setting up to be a tremendous Big Ten East race, everyone around them is falling. Michigan State fell for the first time this season on Saturday. Penn State is a shell of themselves and Michigan lost two weeks ago.

3. ALABAMA: They could beat Kansas every week by a point and they wouldn't be penalized. They are immune to any negative reaction when it comes to being ranked. They are at the same spot in the poll as they would have been if they defeated Texas A&M. Thus, for some reason, that game didn't matter and may as well not have been played.

4. KIRBY SMART: He has the only remotely consistent team in the country this year. That is typically a reflection of coaching.

5. MESSINGHAM: His offense in Manhattan now is third-best in the Big 12 in points per drive. Nobody is going to always agree with someone's play calls, but Courtney Messingham has orchestrated an offense that is plenty good enough when he receives even at least average quarterback play.