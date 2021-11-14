Winners and Losers of Week 11

1. JIM KNOWLES: I believe that the Oklahoma State defensive coordinator should be the Broyles award-winner this year, the honor for best assistant coach in college football. That Oklahoma State defense is nasty, and Jim Knowles deserves some recognition for that. Also, let's put some respect on the Cowboys' name. Mike Gundy and company have a sliver of playoff hope if they win out in 2021.

2. SKYLAR: He's about to embark on his final game inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium and is in the midst of the best season of his career. With Caleb Williams being benched and Brock Purdy falling flat, an all-Big 12 selection is definitely still in play for Skylar Thompson. His fourth down toss to Samuel Wheeler in that situation was huge, and it is amongst the most meaningful throws of his career.

3. CINCINNATI: An uphill climb still awaits and a lot still needs to happen for Cincinnati in my estimation, but a big step was taken for their playoff possibility when Oklahoma fell on Saturday. The Big Ten cannibalizing itself a bit over the next couple weeks will help, but they should cheer for an Oregon loss.

4. THE REMAINING EIGHT: Due to the way that Oklahoma State has played for nearly the entire season, and Baylor's work this year and win over Oklahoma on Saturday, there is an outside chance that there's a Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington this year that is void of both Texas and Oklahoma.

5. JARED CASEY'S FAMILY: Plainville, Kansas freshman Jared Casey had never played in a game before. But the Jayhawk fullback caught the pass from quarterback Jalon Daniels for a two-point conversion to knock off Texas inside Darrell K. Royal Stadium in Austin. I'm going to post the tweet of the video that captures his family's realization that he was the one that recorded the reception and the overwhelming sense of joy and pride that they experienced because of it. Rivalry aside, that's a special moment and an amazing story and moment to see unfold.