Winners and Losers of Week 11
WINNERS
1. JIM KNOWLES: I believe that the Oklahoma State defensive coordinator should be the Broyles award-winner this year, the honor for best assistant coach in college football. That Oklahoma State defense is nasty, and Jim Knowles deserves some recognition for that. Also, let's put some respect on the Cowboys' name. Mike Gundy and company have a sliver of playoff hope if they win out in 2021.
2. SKYLAR: He's about to embark on his final game inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium and is in the midst of the best season of his career. With Caleb Williams being benched and Brock Purdy falling flat, an all-Big 12 selection is definitely still in play for Skylar Thompson. His fourth down toss to Samuel Wheeler in that situation was huge, and it is amongst the most meaningful throws of his career.
3. CINCINNATI: An uphill climb still awaits and a lot still needs to happen for Cincinnati in my estimation, but a big step was taken for their playoff possibility when Oklahoma fell on Saturday. The Big Ten cannibalizing itself a bit over the next couple weeks will help, but they should cheer for an Oregon loss.
4. THE REMAINING EIGHT: Due to the way that Oklahoma State has played for nearly the entire season, and Baylor's work this year and win over Oklahoma on Saturday, there is an outside chance that there's a Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington this year that is void of both Texas and Oklahoma.
5. JARED CASEY'S FAMILY: Plainville, Kansas freshman Jared Casey had never played in a game before. But the Jayhawk fullback caught the pass from quarterback Jalon Daniels for a two-point conversion to knock off Texas inside Darrell K. Royal Stadium in Austin. I'm going to post the tweet of the video that captures his family's realization that he was the one that recorded the reception and the overwhelming sense of joy and pride that they experienced because of it. Rivalry aside, that's a special moment and an amazing story and moment to see unfold.
LOSERS
1. TEXAS: After losing at home to Kansas, how soon will they be searching for a new coach? They already paid Tom Herman about $25 million to go away. I'm sure they're saving up so that they can pay an exit fee and bolt out of the Big 12. Heck, they might be stuck with a coaching staff that the players don't trust and not able to jump to the SEC for three more seasons.
2. COACHING CANDIDATES: It wasn't long ago that Matt Campbell and James Franklin were the sexy candidates that were going to be courted in the offseason for the most prestigious jobs available, such as LSU and USC. In fairness to Campbell, he already has before. But the shine is wearing off fast. But the Nittany Lions have lost four of their last five, and remember, they had a losing record a year ago. Can USC fans stomach that? Iowa State is 6-4 and still have to play Oklahoma on the road and host TCU.
3. BAMA: Yes, they took a big dump on New Mexico State. But strength of schedule and less than impressive wins have been penalized by the playoff committee. How about applying that to Nick Saban and Alabama, too? Mississippi State is no longer quality win. Escaping LSU and Florida the way that they did is no worse than teams from the Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 or Big 12 not blowing out every opponent. Consistency would be appreciated. In most years, the Crimson Tide are in a class of their own. This is not that year. It's just Georgia.
4. FLORIDA DEFENSE: I'm sorry. You can't give up 42 points to Samford in the first half, even if you come back to win, and avoid this list.
5. LINCOLN RILEY: For as much flak as Chris Klieman received for just pleading for positivity, the same should be tossed the way of Lincoln Riley. He used his postgame press conference to whine and whine and whine about officiating. Remember, it is the same guy that got super defensive about the musical chairs at the quarterback spot for Oklahoma. It seems as if he should probably spend more time coaching and handling his duties as head coach and less time whining about the media and referees.