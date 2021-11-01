Winners and Losers of Week Nine
WINNERS
1. FELIX: Duh. He was number one on the list last week, and it makes all the sense in the world for him to stay there. Felix Anudike-Uzomah is having an all-Big 12 type of season, and it may not be a stretch to begin whispering about all-american status.
2. GEORGIA'S DEFENSE: It continues to be one of the best defensive units in the history of college football. Why aren't we mentioning their best player on that side of the ball for the Heisman Trophy? Learn the name. Jordan Davis.
3. TUCKER, ARANDA AND FICKELL: Mel Tucker, Dave Aranda and Luke Fickell have the coaching world in their hand. They will be the three most sought-after coaches. LSU will probably have the first pick and the two first names will likely be their top choices after swinging for the fences.
4. BOB BOWLSBY: His four new teams that are likely entering the Big 12 in 2023 are showing well in the 2021 season. Cincinnati might make the playoff. UCF has a winning record. BYU is ranked and are 7-2. Houston will be ranked and is 7-1 after defeating SMU. I am shocked by what Dana Holgorsen and company are doing.
5. SONNY DYKES: A small chance exists that he can get Texas Tech and TCU in a bidding war for his service as a head coach. I'm not saying that I am a fan of Sonny Dykes as a candidate. In fact, TCU should probably steer clear, in my opinion. Some think he should just ride off into the sunset at SMU. That's one way to look at it, and he will have earned enough money to do that and probably dominate the new look AAC for a bit. But he needs to bolt if he wants to be on a bigger stage because the AAC has lost its luster in significant fashion.
LOSERS
1. LOSING TO KANSAS STATE: Down goes another. It was Matt Wells a week ago that lost to the Wildcats and was subsequently fired. TCU falling to Kansas State has caused Gary Patterson to be unemployed as well. Not sure it is a good time to be Lance Leipold or Neal Brown.
2. MICHIGAN: It looked like Jim Harbaugh had perhaps turned the corner and that they would finally break through in the Big Ten for the first time in forever. Nope. They can't even beat the other team in their state.
3. NCAA: Get all the way out of here for taking two sacks away from Felix.
4. MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE AND WESTERN KENTUCKY: The ultimate losers for Texas and Oklahoma's decision to leave the Big 12 for the SEC are the two former Sun Belt programs that left that conference over a decade ago for the Conference USA. Because they did that, that bitterness remained and they were not chosen by the Sun Belt despite being the better choices.
5. TEXAS TECH'S SEARCH: They always wanted to be free of Matt Wells, but having to pick a new coach in the same cycle as TCU is not advantageous for them. The Red Raiders are second to the Horned Frogs on the pecking order. They don't reside in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and they don't employ a head football coach for an excess of 7 million dollars.