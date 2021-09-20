Winners and Losers of Week Three
WINNERS
1. KANSAS STATE VOLLEYBALL: It's time to recognize the Kansas State women's volleyball team. They've been excellent. They've won eight games in a row and are 9-2 on the year. It's a good time to rise up, with ground being broken on a new home arena in the near future. Their most recent wins have come against Missouri, Weber State and Omaha. They open up Big 12 play on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST inside Bramlage Coliseum versus Baylor.
2. DEFENSIVE ENDS: Kansas State can't ask for much more out of this position than they've received this year. Boom Massie has been solid. Khalid Duke was having his best season yet before he was injured. Felix Anudike has been fantastic and Nate Matlack provided great relief when Duke left the game versus Nevada.
3. XAVIER SNEED: He's made it to the NBA and not just the G-League. The Charlotte Hornets signed Xavier Sneed to an NBA contract. It may just be a camp deal, but he at least has a golden opportunity in front of him.
4. QUARTERBACKS: Will Howard responded to a big outing with a good one. He wasn't asked to do a whole lot, but he made good decisions and took care of the ball. That was what was needed and he answered the bell. The same can be said for back-up Jaren Lewis.
5. BYU: Just call them the Pac-12 South champs after defeating Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to begin the season.
LOSERS
1. INJURY LUCK: It continues to be poor. A week after losing Skylar Thompson for multiple weeks, the same fate has been suffered by Khalid Duke. We don't believe it to be a season-ender, but he will likely miss multiple games. Fortunately, it seems that Josh Rivas will be fine, since he re-entered the ball game last Saturday.
2. CLEMSON OFFENSE: Some of the big powers in football that we're used to seeing aren't looking like it. Trevor Lawrence is gone, but a lot of their supporting cast around him has left Dabo Swinney's program, too. And it's showing. D.J. Uiagalelei and the Tiger offense are struggling to score. But it's not just against Georgia. They escaped Georgia Tech by just a score of 14-8.
3. PAC-12: Only one team remains undefeated in Oregon. They may have a nice win over Ohio State, but the rest of the league is looking pedestrian once again. Colorado contended with Texas A&M, only to be destroyed by Minnesota a week later. UCLA beat LSU, but we don't know how good the Tigers are and the Bruins have since lost to Fresno State. 25 percent of the league has already lost to BYU. Washington lost to an FCS program while ranked. K-State thumped Stanford. Cal lost to a team that the Wildcats beat by three touchdowns. USC already fired their coach. It's a mess.
4. OHIO STATE AND OKLAHOMA: Ohio State struggled with Minnesota, lost to Oregon and were slow out of the gates against Tulsa. They look like Oklahoma a few years ago, and have essentially made a change at defensive coordinator. Adversity has struck for Ryan Day in Columbus. Speaking of the Sooners, Spencer Rattler isn't right. They struggled to put away Tulane and could never separate from Nebraska. Something doesn't feel right in Norman, either.
5. DA U: Make that two losses for Manny Diaz and the company. His seat might just get hot this year if they aren't able to reverse their fortunes. Nobody expected Miami to defeat Alabama, but a loss to Michigan State wasn't projected. And if they think they can go grab the child of the city, Mario Cristobal, from Oregon, they'll waste no time in giving Diaz the stiff arm.