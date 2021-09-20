Winners and Losers of Week Three

1. KANSAS STATE VOLLEYBALL: It's time to recognize the Kansas State women's volleyball team. They've been excellent. They've won eight games in a row and are 9-2 on the year. It's a good time to rise up, with ground being broken on a new home arena in the near future. Their most recent wins have come against Missouri, Weber State and Omaha. They open up Big 12 play on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST inside Bramlage Coliseum versus Baylor.

2. DEFENSIVE ENDS: Kansas State can't ask for much more out of this position than they've received this year. Boom Massie has been solid. Khalid Duke was having his best season yet before he was injured. Felix Anudike has been fantastic and Nate Matlack provided great relief when Duke left the game versus Nevada.

3. XAVIER SNEED: He's made it to the NBA and not just the G-League. The Charlotte Hornets signed Xavier Sneed to an NBA contract. It may just be a camp deal, but he at least has a golden opportunity in front of him.

4. QUARTERBACKS: Will Howard responded to a big outing with a good one. He wasn't asked to do a whole lot, but he made good decisions and took care of the ball. That was what was needed and he answered the bell. The same can be said for back-up Jaren Lewis.

5. BYU: Just call them the Pac-12 South champs after defeating Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to begin the season.