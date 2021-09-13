Winners and Losers of Week Two

1. BIG 12: The conference is 4-0 versus the Pac-12 after the first two weeks of the season. Two of those wins were from BYU, over Utah and Arizona. Kansas State defeated Stanford in week one and TCU topped Cal in week two.

2. BOB BOWLSBY: He acted quickly and swiftly after losing his two top money-making institutions, Texas and Oklahoma, to the SEC. Soon after those programs made it official and accepted invites from Greg Sankey, Bob Bowlsby wasted no time with his Big 12 schools to add UCF, BYU, Cincinnati and Houston.

3. FELIX ANUDIKE: After a star performance against Southern Illinois on Saturday, he was named the newcomer of the week by the Big 12. Felix Anudike recorded three sacks and forced two fumbles in being very impactful in holding off the Salukis for a 31-23 K-State victory.

4. JOE KLANDERMAN: Although they had some shaky moments here and there, in both contests, the defense has played lights out for the most part under the watch of Joe Klanderman. They nearly pitched a shut-out against Stanford and their second half play sealed the win in the home-opener.

5. BYU: Not only did the Cougars receive an invitation to join the Big 12 and accept it, they won the "Holy War" after years of falling in their rivalry to Utah. The crowd stormed the field after the significant victory for the program.