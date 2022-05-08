Winners and Losers: Parrish showing he could be a gem
WINNERS
1. JACOB PARRISH: Kansas State football signee Jacob Parrish has had one heck of a spring season on the track. He won the 100-meter and 200-meter runs at the Shawnee Mission North relays by posting blistering times of 10.64 and 21.83 seconds, respectively. He also finished second in the 400-meter race with a time of 49.14 seconds.
2. JEROME TANG: Jerome Tang's support staff is now filled after the university officially announced the addition of Kevin Sutton as Director of Strategies. He followed up Phil Baier as Strength and Conditioning coach and Anthony Winchester as Director of Video Services. Marco Borne was also named Chief of Staff prior to those announcements. It caps off a sensational support staff that is composed of a lot of Division I coaching experience.
3. JOE KLANDERMAN: Two of the four visitors for the football team over the weekend were on the defensive side of the ball to help out Joe Klanderman's unit for the 2022 season. That included Prairie View A&M safety Drake Cheatum and Tyler Junior College linebacker Gavin Forsha. They will also be hosting another defensive player on an official visit next weekend and had cornerback Jordan Wright on campus last weekend. They've wasted no time since spring ball at addressing the depth on that side of the ball.
4. RECRUITING SUNRISE: While football has a lot of visitors this weekend, the basketball team hosted a major visitor in Sunrise Christian Academy junior Layden Blocker. It is a landmark achievement to welcome in a near five-star prospect from Sunrise to Manhattan. That is an academy in the Wichita area that has become a haven for top basketball recruits. K-State hasn't had much success in doing so, and Tang has a lot do with the breakthrough. The Wildcats also have strong built-in connections to two similar programs in Link Academy in Missouri and Montverde Academy in Florida.
5. SEC TRANSFERS: Kansas State has had some success with SEC transfers in the last few weeks, with Tang and company adding Cam Carter from Mississippi State and Jerrell Colbert from LSU. Along with those commitments, the football program just landed former Ole Miss receiver Jadon Jackson.
LOSERS
1. CHASE FOR JULIAN: It appeared as if coveted five-star Julian Phillips would visit K-State this weekend. He did not and will now be deciding between Auburn, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida State and the G-League.
2. PETE HUGHES' RECORD AGAINST KANSAS: Defeating Kansas has been a struggle for baseball coach Pete Hughes. After losing Friday night to the Jayhawks, Hughes is now 1-6 as the Wildcat head coach against the Sunflower State rival. Saturday's win did push them to 2-6.
3. PATH FOR OTTING: The path to securing Joe Otting's commitment is a little murkier after the Topeka native was offered by Notre Dame on Wednesday. Kansas State will take their best swing, but the Fighting Irish will provide the stiffest competition, yet.
4. TAMPERING: A combination of a free transfer and the legality of NIL profits has created an untenable situation in college athletics, and it has inspired and motivated many to become involved and use the potential compensation as a carrot to convince players from other schools to enter the transfer portal. Attempts were made by programs to encourage Xavier Worthy to leave Texas, and USC was successful in luring Pittsburgh receiver and Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison to do so, though he has yet to pick a destination. There's other examples, too, and none of them reflect the intent of the legislation that permitted college athletes to transfer and for them to receive profits off of their own name, image and likeness.
