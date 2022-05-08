Winners and Losers: Parrish showing he could be a gem

1. JACOB PARRISH: Kansas State football signee Jacob Parrish has had one heck of a spring season on the track. He won the 100-meter and 200-meter runs at the Shawnee Mission North relays by posting blistering times of 10.64 and 21.83 seconds, respectively. He also finished second in the 400-meter race with a time of 49.14 seconds.

2. JEROME TANG: Jerome Tang's support staff is now filled after the university officially announced the addition of Kevin Sutton as Director of Strategies. He followed up Phil Baier as Strength and Conditioning coach and Anthony Winchester as Director of Video Services. Marco Borne was also named Chief of Staff prior to those announcements. It caps off a sensational support staff that is composed of a lot of Division I coaching experience.

3. JOE KLANDERMAN: Two of the four visitors for the football team over the weekend were on the defensive side of the ball to help out Joe Klanderman's unit for the 2022 season. That included Prairie View A&M safety Drake Cheatum and Tyler Junior College linebacker Gavin Forsha. They will also be hosting another defensive player on an official visit next weekend and had cornerback Jordan Wright on campus last weekend. They've wasted no time since spring ball at addressing the depth on that side of the ball.

4. RECRUITING SUNRISE: While football has a lot of visitors this weekend, the basketball team hosted a major visitor in Sunrise Christian Academy junior Layden Blocker. It is a landmark achievement to welcome in a near five-star prospect from Sunrise to Manhattan. That is an academy in the Wichita area that has become a haven for top basketball recruits. K-State hasn't had much success in doing so, and Tang has a lot do with the breakthrough. The Wildcats also have strong built-in connections to two similar programs in Link Academy in Missouri and Montverde Academy in Florida.

5. SEC TRANSFERS: Kansas State has had some success with SEC transfers in the last few weeks, with Tang and company adding Cam Carter from Mississippi State and Jerrell Colbert from LSU. Along with those commitments, the football program just landed former Ole Miss receiver Jadon Jackson.