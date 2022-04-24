Winners and Losers: Tang's recruiting victories

1. HOOPS RECRUITING: Not only has Kansas State landed Jerrell Colbert and Cam Carter, they're in strong position for super guard Antoine Davis and should be entertaining a group of different visitors throughout this week. It's a good time to be a fan of the Wildcats.

2. RAISING MONEY: I wanted to take this section and use it for two different purposes. One was to commend the WildcatNIL group for courting enough money to give to three walk-on football players - Jack Blumer, Ty Bowman and Xavier Loyd - and paying for their tuition. That's big-time. Obviously, because it is them profiting off of their NIL, it will be in exchange for services rendered by them. Additionally, Skylar Thompson held an event at Goolsby's over the weekend that raised more than $5,000 for cancer research.

3. LEPAK AND KLANDERMAN: It did not take long for assistant Brian Lepak to hop on the commit scorecard after being named the K-State tight ends and fullbacks coach. In just his first cycle, he landed their top target at the position in Will Anciaux of Kapaun Mt. Carmel. Joe Klanderman followed that up by defeating the same Big 12 foes, Iowa State and Kansas, for Wichita Collegiate safety Wesley Fair.

4. BAT CATS: After a tumultuous start to their season, the Wildcats have hit their stride a bit on the diamond. They have two weekend series victories in a row over preseason No. 1 Texas and a preseason top-25 club in UC-Irvine.

5. PHIL BAIER: Jerome Tang continued his forward momentum in building a sensational staff in Manhattan by announcing the hiring of strength and conditioning coach Phil Baier. He comes from Miami where he worked under Jim Larranaga, and was at North Texas and Arkansas State before that.