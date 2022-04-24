Winners and Losers: Tang's recruiting victories
WINNERS
1. HOOPS RECRUITING: Not only has Kansas State landed Jerrell Colbert and Cam Carter, they're in strong position for super guard Antoine Davis and should be entertaining a group of different visitors throughout this week. It's a good time to be a fan of the Wildcats.
2. RAISING MONEY: I wanted to take this section and use it for two different purposes. One was to commend the WildcatNIL group for courting enough money to give to three walk-on football players - Jack Blumer, Ty Bowman and Xavier Loyd - and paying for their tuition. That's big-time. Obviously, because it is them profiting off of their NIL, it will be in exchange for services rendered by them. Additionally, Skylar Thompson held an event at Goolsby's over the weekend that raised more than $5,000 for cancer research.
3. LEPAK AND KLANDERMAN: It did not take long for assistant Brian Lepak to hop on the commit scorecard after being named the K-State tight ends and fullbacks coach. In just his first cycle, he landed their top target at the position in Will Anciaux of Kapaun Mt. Carmel. Joe Klanderman followed that up by defeating the same Big 12 foes, Iowa State and Kansas, for Wichita Collegiate safety Wesley Fair.
4. BAT CATS: After a tumultuous start to their season, the Wildcats have hit their stride a bit on the diamond. They have two weekend series victories in a row over preseason No. 1 Texas and a preseason top-25 club in UC-Irvine.
5. PHIL BAIER: Jerome Tang continued his forward momentum in building a sensational staff in Manhattan by announcing the hiring of strength and conditioning coach Phil Baier. He comes from Miami where he worked under Jim Larranaga, and was at North Texas and Arkansas State before that.
LOSERS
1. IOWA STATE: Losing one of the best freshmen in the entire Big 12, guard Tyrese Hunter, is no small thing. That's a significant loss, and on top of that, he could remain in the conference and play with Kansas.
2. SOONERS: One program that really, really marketed their Spring Game to fans and recruits was Oklahoma. They did it non-stop for about a month and were hoping to make it a crazed event. And it appeared like it was, as there was over 70,000 fans in the stands for the glorified scrimmage. However, interestingly enough, it has warranted zero commits, Dylan Edwards is still a 50-50 battle at best versus Kansas State and they're actually losing top targets to Texas on that same weekend. Not to mention, and this has to be said, they still can't stop speaking about Lincoln Riley and USC. Move on, already.
3. PROS: Okay, not that much. They will still receive the talent, but maybe not quickly, especially in basketball. NIL allows college athletes, and therefore in some cases, they are in less rush to head to the professional leagues. This offseason has been a great example. North Carolina is keeping their team intact, including Armando Bacot. Emoni Bates isn't going to the G-League, more than likely. The Player of the Year, Oscar Tshiebwe, is returning to school. If they couldn't make as much as they are about to in college, they'd not remain in school.
4. BRANDEN JENNINGS: Though he already transferred from Maryland to K-State in the offseason, he couldn't resist doing so again and is back in the transfer portal. That means Branden Jennings will have to sit out the 2022 season.
5. MARYLAND AND GEORGETOWN: Many of us have glossed over it because of the euphoria that it brought, but Antoine Davis' tweet about his visit to Manhattan produced a few victims. The Terrapins and Hoyas caught a stray when he called the trip to Kansas State his best one yet, publicly.
