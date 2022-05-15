Winners and Losers: Van Malone strengthens his room
WINNERS
1. VAN MALONE: In a little over a week, Van Malone and Kansas State have added three transfer cornerbacks in Justice Clemons, Jordan Wright and Javione Carr. And they already had Omar Daniels. While not all will play, they've at least temporarily removed the notion that it is a liability for the 2022 season.
2. COWGIRLS: Oklahoma softball has become somewhat of a dynasty akin to Alabama football where it is surprising or uncommon when they don't win a league title or a national championship. Because of that, Oklahoma State defeating the Sooners in the Big 12 championship is a very big deal.
3. NICK SABAN: In what could be a self-serving act, and I don't deny that, Nick Saban has continued to blister home the concern for college athletics on his media tour. He has used every opportunity when a microphone is in front of him to call into question the problems that could take down their beloved sport and trumpets a need for parity. While some of that is a bit ironic due to the terror that the Crimson Tide have been on, it is a bit comforting to see one of the more powerful figures in college athletics continue to push the envelop for needed legislation to fix college sports.
4. RJ LUIS: At this point a couple weeks ago, he thought he would be committing to Frank Martin and UMass on his official visit. While he still took that trip, RJ Luis also received an offer from Jerome Tang and K-State and begins his visit to Manhattan on Monday.
5. QUIETER MONTHS: We're going to be spoiled this offseason. The quieter months are indeed not going to be quiet. Once basketball was completed, a coaching search was conducted, following by the hire and an immediate recruiting blitz and several hirings. That surge on the trail has continued in May, paired with a football recruiting blast as well that has resulted in a number of 2022 commitments. And we're not finished. More basketball news is on the way throughout the Summer and an important month of June for 2023 football recruiting.
LOSERS
1. PURSUIT OF PROVEN SCORERS: A lot of things have still gone right for Tang and company, and he's essentially been able to hire every assistant he's wanted. The only issue is finding proven scorers. They took runs at Terry Bradley and Antoine Davis that were fruitless. Isiaih Mosley is unlikely to work out, and we're still left wondering where it will come from in the middle of May. That doesn't mean it won't happen. Plenty of scoring is still available in these unchartered waters of the college basketball transfer portal.
2. LINCOLN RILEY: Aside from being a hypocrite about NIL, transfer portal and tampering in the worst way, Lincoln Riley took a couple more losses from Chris Klieman when he couldn't convince Anthony Frias to visit, and he may drop another battle to Kansas State for linebacker Gavin Forsha.
3. LEADERSHIP: Piggy-backing off of the Nick Saban comment above, the fact that there is nobody at the NCAA level seemingly able to get out in front of any problem that occurs to a point where they always have to be reactive to issues, is terribly concerning. The next time they exhibit appropriate and strong leadership will be the first. They need better critical thinkers and some of the best minds in athletics instead of the silliness they continue to trot out there. I'm not even sure what they are attempting to accomplish by reissuing NIL guidelines completely after the fact and threatening to enforce them when they probably have no legal right to do so because of the antitrust lawsuits they've already lost in court.
4. KU BASEBALL: Uh, they lost 30-3 to TCU on Saturday. It speaks for itself.
5. LEIPOLD: Kansas football wasn't as embarrassing, but they didn't have the same success versus Power Five competition that we have seen lately from the Wildcats. Their pursuit of Alabama transfer safety Kaine Williams came up empty when he committed to Nebraska.
***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***
Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.