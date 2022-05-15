Winners and Losers: Van Malone strengthens his room

1. VAN MALONE: In a little over a week, Van Malone and Kansas State have added three transfer cornerbacks in Justice Clemons, Jordan Wright and Javione Carr. And they already had Omar Daniels. While not all will play, they've at least temporarily removed the notion that it is a liability for the 2022 season.

2. COWGIRLS: Oklahoma softball has become somewhat of a dynasty akin to Alabama football where it is surprising or uncommon when they don't win a league title or a national championship. Because of that, Oklahoma State defeating the Sooners in the Big 12 championship is a very big deal.

3. NICK SABAN: In what could be a self-serving act, and I don't deny that, Nick Saban has continued to blister home the concern for college athletics on his media tour. He has used every opportunity when a microphone is in front of him to call into question the problems that could take down their beloved sport and trumpets a need for parity. While some of that is a bit ironic due to the terror that the Crimson Tide have been on, it is a bit comforting to see one of the more powerful figures in college athletics continue to push the envelop for needed legislation to fix college sports.

4. RJ LUIS: At this point a couple weeks ago, he thought he would be committing to Frank Martin and UMass on his official visit. While he still took that trip, RJ Luis also received an offer from Jerome Tang and K-State and begins his visit to Manhattan on Monday.

5. QUIETER MONTHS: We're going to be spoiled this offseason. The quieter months are indeed not going to be quiet. Once basketball was completed, a coaching search was conducted, following by the hire and an immediate recruiting blitz and several hirings. That surge on the trail has continued in May, paired with a football recruiting blast as well that has resulted in a number of 2022 commitments. And we're not finished. More basketball news is on the way throughout the Summer and an important month of June for 2023 football recruiting.