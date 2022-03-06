Winners and Losers: Wildcats make Junior Day offers
WINNERS
1. SENIORS: In their final home game, seniors Mike McGuirl and Mark Smith played some of their best basketball against Oklahoma. The duo combined for 43 of Kansas State's 71 points.
2. BAYLOR: The job Scott Drew has done this season is pretty remarkable considering their injuries. Despite those setbacks for LJ Cryer, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Adam Flagler and James Akinjo, they split the Big 12 regular season title with Kansas.
3. NEW OFFERS: Three prospects from K-State's Junior Day on March 5 came away with an offer from the Wildcats. They were Justin Taylor, Tony Terry and Carson Hansen.
4. CHRIS KLIEMAN: Chris Klieman hired new support staffers to fill their vacated roles. Clint Brown was hired as offensive quality control coach to replace Brian Lepak after he was named the new tight ends coach. Justin Joyce is likely to replace Christian Ellsworth as a graduate assistant and Josh Buford is anticipated to accept an analyst role to replace Tyler Foster.
5. TCU: Although the Horned Frogs finished the week by losing to Kansas in Allen Field House and falling to West Virginia, they defeated Texas Tech and Kansas, consecutively, prior to that and solidified their bid for the NCAA Tournament.
LOSERS
1. CATS: It was another week with Kansas State on the list for losers. All postseason hopes pretty much died with the loss to Oklahoma on Saturday.
2. BRUCE: The Wildcats' head coach's job is in jeopardy after finishing the year on a five-game losing streak.
3. GEORGETOWN: Georgetown hasn't won a game since December 15. They've lost 20 games in a row.
4. OREGON STATE: Another tournament team from last year produced a dud this season. Oregon State has lost 17 games in a row. The Beavers and Hoyas have yet to win a game since the calendar turned over to 2022
5. TRE MITCHELL: Texas big man Tre Mitchell has left the Longhorn program and his father took to social media to insult Chris Beard.
