Winners and Losers: Wildcats make Junior Day offers

1. SENIORS: In their final home game, seniors Mike McGuirl and Mark Smith played some of their best basketball against Oklahoma. The duo combined for 43 of Kansas State's 71 points.

2. BAYLOR: The job Scott Drew has done this season is pretty remarkable considering their injuries. Despite those setbacks for LJ Cryer, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Adam Flagler and James Akinjo, they split the Big 12 regular season title with Kansas.

3. NEW OFFERS: Three prospects from K-State's Junior Day on March 5 came away with an offer from the Wildcats. They were Justin Taylor, Tony Terry and Carson Hansen.

4. CHRIS KLIEMAN: Chris Klieman hired new support staffers to fill their vacated roles. Clint Brown was hired as offensive quality control coach to replace Brian Lepak after he was named the new tight ends coach. Justin Joyce is likely to replace Christian Ellsworth as a graduate assistant and Josh Buford is anticipated to accept an analyst role to replace Tyler Foster.

5. TCU: Although the Horned Frogs finished the week by losing to Kansas in Allen Field House and falling to West Virginia, they defeated Texas Tech and Kansas, consecutively, prior to that and solidified their bid for the NCAA Tournament.