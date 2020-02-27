WR Jaden Bray sets Kansas State visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Kansas State is recruiting wide receivers a bit more aggressively in the 2021 cycle than the Wildcats did when chasing prospects in the Class of 2020. They’ve seemed to settle on a few already.We’v...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news