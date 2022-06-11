WR Jayce Brown reacts to Kansas State offer

It is time to add another wide receiver target to the Class of 2023 hunt. Jayce Brown of Florida recently picked up an offer from Kansas State assistant head coach Van Malone at the Florida State mega camp.

"I was at Florida State and I walked around to coaches there and introduced myself," Brown explained. "Kansas State was one of them and they said they were going to be watching me. So, I did everything I could. I had sharp routes, was the first person in every drill and was catching the ball. I ran a 4.53 second 40-yard dash in front of them after three straight days of camps, and right before the one-on-ones, they told me that I had gotten a full scholarship."

Brown is aware of what Chris Klieman is building in Manhattan and the recent success the Wildcats have displayed. He and Malone connected upon their first interaction, too, so there is a lot of momentum in the recruitment between the two sides.

"They are in the Big 12," he said. "And also they had a pretty good record last year. Coach Malone sounded really upfront and honest. He sounds like he truly believes that I'm a good fit."