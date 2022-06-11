WR Jayce Brown reacts to Kansas State offer
It is time to add another wide receiver target to the Class of 2023 hunt. Jayce Brown of Florida recently picked up an offer from Kansas State assistant head coach Van Malone at the Florida State mega camp.
"I was at Florida State and I walked around to coaches there and introduced myself," Brown explained. "Kansas State was one of them and they said they were going to be watching me. So, I did everything I could. I had sharp routes, was the first person in every drill and was catching the ball. I ran a 4.53 second 40-yard dash in front of them after three straight days of camps, and right before the one-on-ones, they told me that I had gotten a full scholarship."
Brown is aware of what Chris Klieman is building in Manhattan and the recent success the Wildcats have displayed. He and Malone connected upon their first interaction, too, so there is a lot of momentum in the recruitment between the two sides.
"They are in the Big 12," he said. "And also they had a pretty good record last year. Coach Malone sounded really upfront and honest. He sounds like he truly believes that I'm a good fit."
Having the 6-foot-1 pass-catcher in Manhattan for an official visit has already been a topic of conversation, and there's a clear picture as to why the Wildcats want him in purple.
"We discussed maybe an official during my season after one of my games," Brown revealed. "They like my route running, speed and that i’m playing like a collegiate player already in high school."
While K-State is his only high-major offer to date, other programs have reached out as well and expressed preliminary interest. A couple of those are Wake Forest and Middle Tennessee State.
Each has also broached the subject of him visiting their campus. In addition, Brown noted that he hears a lot from Memphis, Mississippi State, Tulane, Ole Miss and Alabama State.
And his plan is to also take visits in the Fall and make his college choice afterwards at some point. In terms of a conclusion in his recruitment, he's not approaching it but has identified important factors in his process.
"I'm definitely looking for somewhere that can develop me and get me to the next level," Brown shared. "A winning culture and also to get a four-year degree."