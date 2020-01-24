News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-24 13:57:09 -0600') }} football Edit

WR Noel enjoys another K-State visit

Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

Kansas State has practiced what it has preached when it comes to recruiting the Kansas City metro area. The Wildcats have blanketed the metro with offers and have landed several, scholarship player...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}