KStateOnline - WR RJ Garcia commits to Kansas State

Kansas State continues to excel in the Tampa area of Florida under head coach Chris Klieman and his coaching staff. Two cycles ago, they picked off Berkeley Prep standout athlete Joshua Youngblood.

They've returned to the well.

Wideout RJ Garcia has committed to K-State. He is a former high school teammate of Youngblood and also hails from Berkeley Prep. The 6-foot-1 offensive playmaker is the first receiver for Jason Ray and the Wildcats in the Class of 2021.

Garcia never visited Manhattan and it didn't matter. He still felt comfortable enough to jump on board.

He told KSO a few days ago, "I will make my decision when I am comfortable with it. If I'm comfortable with the coaches and have a good feel for the school, I could decide."

That comfort and good feeling is there for Kansas State.