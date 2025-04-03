K-State forward Macaleab Rich enters transfer portal

Kansas State forward Macaleab Rich has entered the transfer portal.
Rich spent the last two seasons with the Wildcats, appearing in 29 games over his career. In 16 games this season, Rich averaged 5.9 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest.
In a non-conference loss to Wichita State, Rich played 19 minutes off the bench, scoring 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting. He also added two rebounds and two steals.
However, Rich's playing time was sparse at best. In conference play, Rich's playing time was limited to just a few minutes in a few games, as Jerome Tang and his staff opted for Mobi Ikegwuruka off the bench.
Rich was originally a part of K-State's 2023 signing class. Rich, a three-star prospect, held high-major offers from Ole Miss and Missouri. He also had interest from multiple mid-major programs, including Illinois-Chicago, Saint Louis, Indiana State, and Eastern Michigan.
Rich's departure doesn't leave K-State too thin in the front court, as Ikegwuruka and high school signee Ashton Magee play a similar role as him. Tyreek Smith, who did not play in a game last season after transferring mid-season, could also play as a wing for the Wildcats, pending his waiver approval.
Rich will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
