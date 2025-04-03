K-State forward Macaleab Rich enters transfer portal

Rich spent the last two seasons with the Wildcats, appearing in 29 games over his career. In 16 games this season, Rich averaged 5.9 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest.

In a non-conference loss to Wichita State, Rich played 19 minutes off the bench, scoring 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting. He also added two rebounds and two steals.

However, Rich's playing time was sparse at best. In conference play, Rich's playing time was limited to just a few minutes in a few games, as Jerome Tang and his staff opted for Mobi Ikegwuruka off the bench.