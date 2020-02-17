WR Ty Robinson talks Kansas State offer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Several new offers have been extended by Kansas State over the course of the last month, and one area of high concentration has been Denver, Colorado.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news