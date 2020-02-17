News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-17 17:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

WR Ty Robinson talks Kansas State offer

Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Several new offers have been extended by Kansas State over the course of the last month, and one area of high concentration has been Denver, Colorado.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}