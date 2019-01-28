WR Youngblood commits to K-State
Kansas State’s first official visit weekend under Chris Klieman has bred quick and meaningful results.
The Wildcats have received their second commitment from the weekend in Tampa receiver Joshua Youngblood. He was previously committed to Temple before ultimately making the switch. The first commit of the weekend came earlier on Monday from running back Clyde Price of North Kansas City.
The Berkeley Prep product was given his offer from the Wildcats on the first day of the early signing period. Instead of committing and signing on the spot, however, he elected to hold off until the late period, so that he was able to take additional visits.
Not only did Youngblood spend this past weekend in Manhattan, he also traveled to Boston College the weekend prior.
USF, Appalachian State and UCLA also had expressed interest in the newest K-State commit.
Youngblood originally had an official visit planned for Pasadena before the Bruins chose to back off and pursue a recruit that they felt more likely to land.
Youngblood is the second receiver in the class, joining Keenan Garber of Lawrence Free State.