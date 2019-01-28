Kansas State’s first official visit weekend under Chris Klieman has bred quick and meaningful results.

The Wildcats have received their second commitment from the weekend in Tampa receiver Joshua Youngblood. He was previously committed to Temple before ultimately making the switch. The first commit of the weekend came earlier on Monday from running back Clyde Price of North Kansas City.

The Berkeley Prep product was given his offer from the Wildcats on the first day of the early signing period. Instead of committing and signing on the spot, however, he elected to hold off until the late period, so that he was able to take additional visits.